Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.