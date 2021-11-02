Alexco Resource (AXU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Alexco Resource to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$7.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.40 million.

AXU traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.20. The company had a trading volume of 92,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,184. Alexco Resource has a 1 year low of C$1.81 and a 1 year high of C$4.38. The company has a market cap of C$332.00 million and a PE ratio of -10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.11.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alexco Resource to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

