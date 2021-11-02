ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

ALLETE has raised its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. ALLETE has a dividend payout ratio of 79.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect ALLETE to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

ALLETE stock opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. ALLETE has a one year low of $51.86 and a one year high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average is $67.44.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALLETE stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of ALLETE worth $19,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

