Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Truist

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price lowered by Truist from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.28.

Shares of ADS opened at $90.89 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

