AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) & CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Financial Survey

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

This table compares AllianceBernstein and CI Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein $3.71 billion 1.52 $279.38 million $2.91 19.43 CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.74 $355.32 million $1.83 12.48

CI Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AllianceBernstein. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. AllianceBernstein pays out 125.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CI Financial pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein 8.35% 22.13% 22.09% CI Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AllianceBernstein and CI Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein 0 4 1 0 2.20 CI Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89

AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.42%. CI Financial has a consensus price target of $29.56, indicating a potential upside of 29.43%. Given CI Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than AllianceBernstein.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats CI Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.