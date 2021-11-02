AllianceBlock (ALBT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.57 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, AllianceBlock has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular exchanges. AllianceBlock has a market capitalization of $176.40 million and $5.57 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00224754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00094698 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

