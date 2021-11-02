Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Alliant Energy worth $48,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,536,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,128,000 after buying an additional 199,220 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

