Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 3,192 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PUK opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential plc has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $44.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

