Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of SKX stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,530. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.