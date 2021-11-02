Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,065 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,610,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after buying an additional 290,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,299,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,031,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,184,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,612,000 after buying an additional 35,153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,618,000 after buying an additional 815,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,155,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,722,000 after buying an additional 62,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $771.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.