Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

