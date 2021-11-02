Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.50 Million Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lubert Adler Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 58,128,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,811,000 after buying an additional 2,503,063 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,313,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,295,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 244,178 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,390,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after buying an additional 230,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACI. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

NYSE ACI opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

