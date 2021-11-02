Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of SPX worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SPX stock opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

