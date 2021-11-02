Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 672,162 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after acquiring an additional 516,900 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,046,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,170,000 after purchasing an additional 307,304 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,144,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,540,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,959 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -173.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

