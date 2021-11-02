Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 672,162 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after acquiring an additional 516,900 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,046,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,170,000 after purchasing an additional 307,304 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,144,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,540,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,959 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -173.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02.
Several research firms have issued reports on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.
In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
