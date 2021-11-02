AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:ACV opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,604 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

