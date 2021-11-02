Allot Communications (ALLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Allot Communications to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.75 million, a PE ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.65. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.