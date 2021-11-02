Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.