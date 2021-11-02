Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 623,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,301 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $105,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.07.

ALNY stock opened at $166.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.83 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.67.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

