Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Down 5.7%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.49 and last traded at $58.54. 1,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 236,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. The business had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.