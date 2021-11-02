Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Down 5.7%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.49 and last traded at $58.54. 1,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 236,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.06.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
