Alphatec (ATEC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Alphatec to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. On average, analysts expect Alphatec to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphatec stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Alphatec worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

