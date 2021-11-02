Altice USA (ATUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altice USA stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altice USA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,749 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Altice USA worth $42,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

