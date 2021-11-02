Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

ALT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $440.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.56. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.79.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 189.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 88,448 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 10.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 122,120 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,148,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

