Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Down 20.6% in October

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 389,100 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

ASPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deer Park Road Corp raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,758,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth $827,000. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPS traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 76,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,436. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.53. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

