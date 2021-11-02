Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.