ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $84,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.57.

In related news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $114,693.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,185.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $573,674.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,682,033.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,529 shares of company stock valued at $9,822,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 3.93. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.27.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

