AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Purchases A$19,833.02 in Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) insider Paul Ruiz acquired 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,833.02 ($14,166.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.99.

AMA Group Company Profile

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Vehicle Panel Repairs, and Automotive Parts and Accessories segments. The company offers motor vehicle panel repair services; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; and distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories.

