Amalgamated Bank Acquires 113,916 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,916 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Genpact worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in G. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,365,000 after buying an additional 5,228,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genpact by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,383,000 after buying an additional 2,139,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,496,000 after buying an additional 1,442,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genpact by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,950,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,619,000 after buying an additional 1,238,985 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,951,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.