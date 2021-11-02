Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 591.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,572 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.09% of ManpowerGroup worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

