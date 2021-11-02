Amalgamated Bank Buys 64,594 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 419.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,594 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Encompass Health worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 942.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after buying an additional 932,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 77.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after buying an additional 384,400 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $20,725,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after buying an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.82.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

