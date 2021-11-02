Amalgamated Bank Has $6.31 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,598,155,000 after purchasing an additional 503,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,765,000 after buying an additional 72,296 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after buying an additional 405,333 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after buying an additional 2,448,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.58 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,884,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

