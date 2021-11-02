Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.
Shares of AMAL opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $590.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.22.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.
About Amalgamated Financial
Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services
