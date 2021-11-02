Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of AMAL opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $590.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

