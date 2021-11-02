AMATEN Price Reaches $0.25 (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. AMATEN has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $1,186.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 64.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.90 or 0.00219527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00093684 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AMATEN

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

