Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock traded down $24.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,293.64. 86,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,378.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,385.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,113.38.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

