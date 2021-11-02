Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $3,850.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,115.17.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,318.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,378.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,385.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.