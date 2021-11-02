Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of AMRC traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.85. 605,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,700. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.91.

In related news, EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $1,829,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $247,396.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,495 shares of company stock valued at $16,905,355 over the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

