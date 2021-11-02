Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMRC. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $86.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $2,727,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $1,829,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,495 shares of company stock worth $16,905,355. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Ameresco by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ameresco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

