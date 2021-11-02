American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.28 Billion

Analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report sales of $11.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.71 billion. American Express reported sales of $9.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $41.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.51 billion to $42.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $47.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.52 billion to $49.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Express.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.65.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after acquiring an additional 314,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $173.11. 137,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,449. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.