American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.28 Billion

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to report sales of $11.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.71 billion. American Express reported sales of $9.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $41.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.51 billion to $42.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $47.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.52 billion to $49.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.65.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after acquiring an additional 314,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $173.11. 137,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,449. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The stock has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.