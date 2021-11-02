American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 166,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 164.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 46.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,282. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

