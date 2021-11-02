American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 166,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 164.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 46.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,282. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

