American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

AWR traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,378. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.09. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $580,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday.

