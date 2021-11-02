American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO Sells $71,365.70 in Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,998. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.08. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 12.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

