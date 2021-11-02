American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.08.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in American Superconductor by 101,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

