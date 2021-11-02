AMERISAFE, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMERISAFE in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.22.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average is $59.61. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $67.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 35.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the third quarter worth $447,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 4.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 23.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 16.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

