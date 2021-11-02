Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1,085.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,486.96.

BKNG stock opened at $2,489.69 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,598.01 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 247.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,389.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2,304.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.