Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,643,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $546,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $289.10 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $220.94 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.78.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

