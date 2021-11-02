Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Sonos by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sonos by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sonos by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SONO opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. Analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

