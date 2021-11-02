Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $749,000 Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 2.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 65,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE GNL opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 89.39%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

