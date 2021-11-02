Ameritas Investment Company LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 87.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,692 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $41.32.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

