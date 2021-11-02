Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3,889.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIP. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 582.86%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

