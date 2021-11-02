Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,909,000 after acquiring an additional 827,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after acquiring an additional 904,543 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after acquiring an additional 123,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,105,000 after acquiring an additional 304,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,506,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,994,000 after acquiring an additional 430,562 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

