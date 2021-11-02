AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.760-$4.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.28-$1.30 EPS.

NYSE AME traded up $5.28 on Tuesday, reaching $139.33. 26,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,794. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.49. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $99.71 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.